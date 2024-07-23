Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Monday, Selective Insurance Group's CEO, John J. Marchioni, made a $200,532 purchase of SIGI, buying 2,400 shares at a cost of $83.56 each. So far Marchioni is in the green, up about 3.3% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $86.35. Selective Insurance Group is trading up about 3.1% on the day Tuesday. This purchase marks the first one filed by Marchioni in the past twelve months.

And at J.B. Hunt Transport Services, there was insider buying on Friday, by Persio V. Lisboa who bought 600 shares at a cost of $163.47 each, for a total investment of $98,082. J.B. Hunt Transport Services is trading up about 0.2% on the day Tuesday.

VIDEO: Tuesday 7/23 Insider Buying Report: SIGI, JBHT

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.