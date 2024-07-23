News & Insights

Markets
SIGI

Tuesday 7/23 Insider Buying Report: SIGI, JBHT

July 23, 2024 — 01:44 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Monday, Selective Insurance Group's CEO, John J. Marchioni, made a $200,532 purchase of SIGI, buying 2,400 shares at a cost of $83.56 each. So far Marchioni is in the green, up about 3.3% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $86.35. Selective Insurance Group is trading up about 3.1% on the day Tuesday. This purchase marks the first one filed by Marchioni in the past twelve months.

And at J.B. Hunt Transport Services, there was insider buying on Friday, by Persio V. Lisboa who bought 600 shares at a cost of $163.47 each, for a total investment of $98,082. J.B. Hunt Transport Services is trading up about 0.2% on the day Tuesday.

Tuesday 7/23 Insider Buying Report: SIGI, JBHTVIDEO: Tuesday 7/23 Insider Buying Report: SIGI, JBHT

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SIGI
JBHT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.