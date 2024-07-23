News & Insights

Markets
ARTV

Tuesday 7/23 Insider Buying Report: ARTV, ACRS

July 23, 2024 — 10:41 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Artiva Biothera, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Monday, Yong-jun Huh purchased 2,083,332 shares of ARTV, for a cost of $12.00 each, for a total investment of $25M. So far Huh is in the green, up about 10.4% on their buy based on today's trading high of $13.25. Artiva Biothera is trading up about 5.3% on the day Tuesday.

And at Aclaris Therapeutics, there was insider buying on Monday, by Braden Michael Leonard who purchased 154,722 shares for a cost of $1.30 each, for a total investment of $201,808. Before this latest buy, Leonard bought ACRS on 3 other occasions during the past twelve months, for a total cost of $3.93M at an average of $1.12 per share. Aclaris Therapeutics is trading up about 1.9% on the day Tuesday. Leonard was up about 5.0% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with ACRS trading as high as $1.37 in trading on Tuesday.

Tuesday 7/23 Insider Buying Report: ARTV, ACRSVIDEO: Tuesday 7/23 Insider Buying Report: ARTV, ACRS

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ARTV
ACRS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.