Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Artiva Biothera, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Monday, Yong-jun Huh purchased 2,083,332 shares of ARTV, for a cost of $12.00 each, for a total investment of $25M. So far Huh is in the green, up about 10.4% on their buy based on today's trading high of $13.25. Artiva Biothera is trading up about 5.3% on the day Tuesday.

And at Aclaris Therapeutics, there was insider buying on Monday, by Braden Michael Leonard who purchased 154,722 shares for a cost of $1.30 each, for a total investment of $201,808. Before this latest buy, Leonard bought ACRS on 3 other occasions during the past twelve months, for a total cost of $3.93M at an average of $1.12 per share. Aclaris Therapeutics is trading up about 1.9% on the day Tuesday. Leonard was up about 5.0% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with ACRS trading as high as $1.37 in trading on Tuesday.

VIDEO: Tuesday 7/23 Insider Buying Report: ARTV, ACRS

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.