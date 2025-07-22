As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Monday, Kayne Anderson MLP Investment's President, James C. Baker, made a $307,750 buy of KYN, purchasing 25,000 shares at a cost of $12.31 each. So far Baker is down about 0.9% on the purchase, with the stock trading as low as $12.20 at last check today. Kayne Anderson MLP Investment is trading down about 0.6% on the day Tuesday. Before this latest buy, Baker bought KYN at 4 other times during the past year, for a total cost of $1.1M at an average of $12.19 per share.

And on Thursday, Chris Kocinski purchased $44,397 worth of Neuberger High Yield Strategies Fund, purchasing 6,000 shares at a cost of $7.40 a piece. Before this latest buy, Kocinski made one other buy in the past year, purchasing $111,604 shares at a cost of $7.44 a piece. Neuberger High Yield Strategies Fund is trading up about 0.1% on the day Tuesday.

VIDEO: Tuesday 7/22 Insider Buying Report: KYN, NHS

