Tuesday 7/21 Insider Buying Report: GES, BLI

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At GUESS ?, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Thursday, CEO and Director Carlos Alberini purchased 100,000 shares of GES, for a cost of $10.17 each, for a total investment of $1.02M. GUESS ? is trading up about 14.3% on the day Tuesday.

And at Berkeley Lights, there was insider buying on Thursday, by Director Gregory T. Lucier who bought 22,727 shares for a cost of $22.00 each, for a total investment of $499,994. This purchase marks the first one filed by Lucier in the past twelve months. Berkeley Lights is trading up about 2.2% on the day Tuesday. So far Lucier is in the green, up about 198.6% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $65.69.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.