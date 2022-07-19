As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Energy Transfer, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Friday, Director Richard D. Brannon bought 137,680 shares of ET, for a cost of $9.69 each, for a total investment of $1.33M. So far Brannon is in the green, up about 5.9% on their buy based on today's trading high of $10.27. Energy Transfer is trading up about 1.4% on the day Tuesday. Before this latest buy, Brannon purchased ET on 2 other occasions during the past year, for a total investment of $632,465 at an average of $9.23 per share.

And at Comtech Telecommunications , there was insider buying on Monday, by Chief Financial Officer Michael Bondi who bought 4,000 shares at a cost of $9.33 each, for a total investment of $37,320. This purchase marks the first one filed by Bondi in the past year. Comtech Telecommunications is trading up about 6.7% on the day Tuesday. Bondi was up about 10.8% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with CMTL trading as high as $10.34 in trading on Tuesday.

VIDEO: Tuesday 7/19 Insider Buying Report: ET, CMTL

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.