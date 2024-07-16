News & Insights

Tuesday 7/16 Insider Buying Report: DAL, ZVRA

July 16, 2024 — 10:32 am EDT

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Delta Air Lines, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Friday, Director Willie CW Chiang purchased 10,000 shares of DAL, at a cost of $43.90 each, for a total investment of $438,967. Delta Air Lines is trading up about 2.6% on the day Tuesday. Before this latest buy, Chiang made one other buy in the past year, purchasing $494,955 shares for a cost of $49.50 a piece.

And also on Friday, Director John B. Bode purchased $58,661 worth of Zevra Therapeutics, purchasing 10,000 shares at a cost of $5.87 a piece. Zevra Therapeutics is trading up about 9% on the day Tuesday. Bode was up about 16.9% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with ZVRA trading as high as $6.86 in trading on Tuesday.

