As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Friday, RF Industries' Director, Mark Keith Holdsworth, made a $61,583 purchase of RFIL, buying 10,000 shares at a cost of $6.16 a piece. Holdsworth was up about 4.9% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with RFIL trading as high as $6.46 in trading on Tuesday. RF Industries Ltd. is trading up about 4.2% on the day Tuesday. Before this latest buy, Holdsworth purchased RFIL at 3 other times during the past twelve months, for a total investment of $689,966 at an average of $7.37 per share.

And at Perpetua Resources, there was insider buying on Monday, by Chief Financial Officer Jessica Marie Largent who purchased 12,500 shares at a cost of $2.80 each, for a total investment of $35,000. Perpetua Resources is trading off about 2.2% on the day Tuesday. Investors can grab PPTA at a price even lower than Largent did, with shares changing hands as low as $2.64 in trading on Tuesday -- that's 5.7% under Largent's purchase price.

VIDEO: Tuesday 7/12 Insider Buying Report: RFIL, PPTA

