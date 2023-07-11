Tuesday 7/11 Insider Buying Report: EPSN

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at one noteworthy recent insider buy.

At Epsilon Energy, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Thursday, Jason Stankowski purchased 20,000 shares of EPSN, for a cost of $5.00 each, for a total investment of $100,000. Stankowski was up about 14.4% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with EPSN trading as high as $5.72 in trading on Tuesday. Epsilon Energy Ltd is trading up about 3.8% on the day Tuesday.

