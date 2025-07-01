Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Friday, Photronics', David A. Garcia, made a $50,350 buy of PLAB, purchasing 2,650 shares at a cost of $19.00 each. Photronics is trading up about 3.7% on the day Tuesday. This purchase marks the first one filed by Garcia in the past twelve months.

And on Thursday, Director Arthur B. Laffer purchased $46,920 worth of Nexpoint Diversified Real Estate Trust, purchasing 11,250 shares at a cost of $4.17 each. Before this latest buy, Laffer purchased NXDT on 3 other occasions during the past year, for a total investment of $141,775 at an average of $3.55 per share. Nexpoint Diversified Real Estate Trust is trading up about 4.1% on the day Tuesday.

VIDEO: Tuesday 7/1 Insider Buying Report: PLAB, NXDT

