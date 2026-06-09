Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Friday, Patria Investments' Director, Olimpio Matarazzo Neto, made a $1.13M buy of PAX, purchasing 100,000 shares at a cost of $11.29 each. So far Neto is in the green, up about 3.3% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $11.67. Patria Investments is trading up about 0.7% on the day Tuesday. Before this latest buy, Neto bought PAX at 4 other times during the past year, for a total cost of $1.54M at an average of $11.40 per share.

And at LTC Properties, there was insider buying on Thursday, by CIO David M. Boitano who bought 10,000 shares for a cost of $34.77 each, for a total investment of $347,700. Before this latest buy, Boitano bought LTC at 2 other times during the past twelve months, for a total cost of $690,660 at an average of $34.53 per share. LTC Properties is trading up about 3.3% on the day Tuesday. Boitano was up about 5.9% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with LTC trading as high as $36.83 in trading on Tuesday.

VIDEO: Tuesday 6/9 Insider Buying Report: PAX, LTC

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