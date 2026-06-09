Markets

Tuesday 6/9 Insider Buying Report: INR, ONT

June 09, 2026 — 11:46 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Infinity Natural Resources, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Friday, William J. Quinn bought 44,000 shares of INR, at a cost of $13.19 each, for a total investment of $580,206. So far Quinn is in the green, up about 5.5% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $13.91. Infinity Natural Resources is trading up about 0.1% on the day Tuesday. Before this latest buy, Quinn made one other buy in the past year, purchasing $138,640 shares at a cost of $13.20 each.

And also on Friday, Peter Graham purchased $432,157 worth of Onterris, purchasing 25,140 shares at a cost of $17.19 each. Before this latest buy, Graham made one other buy in the past year, purchasing $77,468 shares at a cost of $15.94 each. Onterris is trading up about 5.9% on the day Tuesday. So far Graham is in the green, up about 5.1% on their buy based on today's trading high of $18.06.

Tuesday 6/9 Insider Buying Report: INR, ONTVIDEO: Tuesday 6/9 Insider Buying Report: INR, ONT

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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