Tuesday 6/9 Insider Buying Report: CRTX, ALGT

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Cortexyme, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Thursday, Director David Lamond bought 49,125 shares of CRTX, at a cost of $43.27 each, for a total investment of $2.13M. Lamond was up about 6.5% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with CRTX trading as high as $46.08 at last check today. Cortexyme is trading up about 7.9% on the day Tuesday. Before this latest buy, Lamond made one other buy in the past year, purchasing $2.47M shares at a cost of $55.35 each.

And at Allegiant Travel, there was insider buying on Friday, by President John Redmond who purchased 5,000 shares at a cost of $122.89 each, for a trade totaling $614,469. Before this latest buy, Redmond bought ALGT on 2 other occasions during the past twelve months, for a total investment of $1.5M at an average of $136.15 per share. Allegiant Travel is trading off about 8.6% on the day Tuesday.

