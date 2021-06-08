Tuesday 6/8 Insider Buying Report: WSC, CYCN

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Friday, WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings's Director, Mark S. Bartlett, made a $700,720 purchase of WSC, buying 25,000 shares at a cost of $28.03 a piece. So far Bartlett is in the green, up about 4.9% on their buy based on today's trading high of $29.41. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings is trading up about 0.4% on the day Tuesday. This purchase marks the first one filed by Bartlett in the past year.

And on Thursday, Director Terrance McGuire bought $299,997 worth of Cyclerion Therapeutics, buying 96,153 shares at a cost of $3.12 each. Cyclerion Therapeutics is trading up about 16.7% on the day Tuesday. So far McGuire is in the green, up about 22.4% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $3.82.

