Tuesday 6/7 Insider Buying Report: UAL, COMM

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At United Airlines Holdings, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Friday, Director Edward Shapiro bought 50,000 shares of UAL, for a cost of $44.71 each, for a total investment of $2.24M. United Airlines Holdings is trading trading flat on the day Tuesday.

And on Thursday, CEO Charles L. Treadway purchased $499,941 worth of CommScope Holding, purchasing 59,927 shares at a cost of $8.34 a piece. Before this latest buy, Treadway bought COMM at 2 other times during the past year, for a total investment of $1.00M at an average of $9.32 per share. CommScope Holding is trading off about 2.2% on the day Tuesday.

