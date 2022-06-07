Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Hireright Holdings, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Friday, Director Mark F. Dzialga bought 20,767 shares of HRT, for a cost of $14.96 each, for a total investment of $310,674. Hireright Holdings is trading off about 1.1% on the day Tuesday.

And at Community Health Systems, there was insider buying on Thursday, by Director James S. Ely III who purchased 50,000 shares for a cost of $5.08 each, for a trade totaling $253,810. This buy marks the first one filed by Ely III in the past year. Community Health Systems is trading off about 1.8% on the day Tuesday. So far Ely III is in the green, up about 4.3% on their buy based on today's trading high of $5.29.

VIDEO: Tuesday 6/7 Insider Buying Report: HRT, CYH

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.