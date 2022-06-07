Markets
HRT

Tuesday 6/7 Insider Buying Report: HRT, CYH

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Hireright Holdings, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Friday, Director Mark F. Dzialga bought 20,767 shares of HRT, for a cost of $14.96 each, for a total investment of $310,674. Hireright Holdings is trading off about 1.1% on the day Tuesday.

And at Community Health Systems, there was insider buying on Thursday, by Director James S. Ely III who purchased 50,000 shares for a cost of $5.08 each, for a trade totaling $253,810. This buy marks the first one filed by Ely III in the past year. Community Health Systems is trading off about 1.8% on the day Tuesday. So far Ely III is in the green, up about 4.3% on their buy based on today's trading high of $5.29.

Tuesday 6/7 Insider Buying Report: HRT, CYH
VIDEO: Tuesday 6/7 Insider Buying Report: HRT, CYH

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

HRT CYH

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

Learn More

More from BNK Invest

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular