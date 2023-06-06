Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Monday, ImmunityBio's Director, Michael D. Blaszyk, made a $198,023 buy of IBRX, purchasing 71,915 shares at a cost of $2.75 a piece. ImmunityBio is trading up about 5.7% on the day Tuesday.

And at FS Credit Opportunities, there was insider buying on Thursday, by David J. Adelman who bought 40,000 shares at a cost of $4.55 each, for a total investment of $182,000. Before this latest buy, Adelman bought FSCO at 3 other times during the past year, for a total cost of $692,343 at an average of $4.52 per share. FS Credit Opportunities is trading up about 0.2% on the day Tuesday. Adelman was up about 3.1% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with FSCO trading as high as $4.69 in trading on Tuesday.

VIDEO: Tuesday 6/6 Insider Buying Report: IBRX, FSCO

