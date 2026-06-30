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Tuesday 6/30 Insider Buying Report: CGON, NXST

June 30, 2026 — 12:01 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Thursday, CG Oncology's, Brian Guan-chyun Liu, made a $24.81M buy of CGON, purchasing 371,085 shares at a cost of $66.87 a piece. So far Liu is in the green, up about 15.1% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $77.00. CG Oncology is trading up about 0.3% on the day Tuesday. Before this latest buy, Liu made one other buy in the past year, purchasing $50M shares for a cost of $33.00 a piece.

And at Nexstar Media Group, there was insider buying on Friday, by Chief Executive Officer Perry A. Sook who purchased 12,235 shares for a cost of $162.26 each, for a total investment of $1.99M. This buy marks the first one filed by Sook in the past twelve months. Nexstar Media Group is trading up about 3.8% on the day Tuesday. So far Sook is in the green, up about 9.4% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $177.54.

Tuesday 6/30 Insider Buying Report: CGON, NXSTVIDEO: Tuesday 6/30 Insider Buying Report: CGON, NXST

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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CGON
NXST

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