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Tuesday 6/30 Insider Buying Report: BOLD, HNRG

June 30, 2026 — 01:43 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Boundless Bio, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Monday, Kevin Tang bought 286,333 shares of BOLD, for a cost of $2.50 each, for a total investment of $714,768. Boundless Bio is trading up about 2.4% on the day Tuesday.

And on Thursday, Daniel Timothy Hudson purchased $86,520 worth of Hallador Energy, purchasing 5,000 shares at a cost of $17.30 each. This buy marks the first one filed by Hudson in the past year. Hallador Energy is trading up about 1.8% on the day Tuesday.

Tuesday 6/30 Insider Buying Report: BOLD, HNRGVIDEO: Tuesday 6/30 Insider Buying Report: BOLD, HNRG

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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BOLD
HNRG

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