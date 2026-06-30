As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Boundless Bio, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Monday, Kevin Tang bought 286,333 shares of BOLD, for a cost of $2.50 each, for a total investment of $714,768. Boundless Bio is trading up about 2.4% on the day Tuesday.

And on Thursday, Daniel Timothy Hudson purchased $86,520 worth of Hallador Energy, purchasing 5,000 shares at a cost of $17.30 each. This buy marks the first one filed by Hudson in the past year. Hallador Energy is trading up about 1.8% on the day Tuesday.

VIDEO: Tuesday 6/30 Insider Buying Report: BOLD, HNRG

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