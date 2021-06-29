Markets
Tuesday 6/29 Insider Buying Report: NWFL, LMST

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Norwood Financial, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Friday, Director Alexandra K. Nolan purchased 50,000 shares of NWFL, for a cost of $25.17 each, for a total investment of $1.26M. So far Nolan is in the green, up about 0.8% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $25.37. Norwood Financial is trading off about 0.6% on the day Tuesday. Before this latest buy, Nolan purchased NWFL on 4 other occasions during the past twelve months, for a total investment of $516,968 at an average of $25.84 per share.

And also on Friday, Director Kevin James Kooman purchased $121,968 worth of Limestone Bancorp, purchasing 7,392 shares at a cost of $16.50 each. This purchase marks the first one filed by Kooman in the past twelve months. Limestone Bancorp is trading up about 0.1% on the day Tuesday. So far Kooman is in the green, up about 0.7% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $16.61.

