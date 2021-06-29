Tuesday 6/29 Insider Buying Report: EXLS, GBDC

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Thursday, ExlService Holdings' Director, Garen K. Staglin, made a $267,075 buy of EXLS, purchasing 2,500 shares at a cost of $106.83 each. ExlService Holdings is trading up about 1.7% on the day Tuesday.

And at Golub Capital BDC, there was insider buying on Thursday, by Chief Executive Officer David Golub who purchased 10,000 shares at a cost of $15.60 each, for a trade totaling $156,000. Before this latest buy, Golub bought GBDC on 81 other occasions during the past twelve months, for a total investment of $19.08M at an average of $13.20 per share. Golub Capital BDC is trading up about 0.4% on the day Tuesday.

