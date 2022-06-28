As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At DaVita, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Thursday, Chief Operating Officer, DKC Michael David Staffieri purchased 20,000 shares of DVA, at a cost of $77.70 each, for a total investment of $1.55M. Staffieri was up about 6.6% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with DVA trading as high as $82.83 at last check today. DaVita is trading up about 3.7% on the day Tuesday.

And on Friday, CEO Domenic J. Dell'osso Jr. bought $246,126 worth of Chesapeake Energy, buying 3,000 shares at a cost of $82.04 a piece. This purchase marks the first one filed by Dell'osso Jr. in the past twelve months. Chesapeake Energy is trading up about 4.9% on the day Tuesday. Dell'osso Jr. was up about 9.7% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with CHK trading as high as $90.03 in trading on Tuesday.

VIDEO: Tuesday 6/28 Insider Buying Report: DVA, CHK

