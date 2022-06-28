Markets
DVA

Tuesday 6/28 Insider Buying Report: DVA, CHK

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At DaVita, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Thursday, Chief Operating Officer, DKC Michael David Staffieri purchased 20,000 shares of DVA, at a cost of $77.70 each, for a total investment of $1.55M. Staffieri was up about 6.6% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with DVA trading as high as $82.83 at last check today. DaVita is trading up about 3.7% on the day Tuesday.

And on Friday, CEO Domenic J. Dell'osso Jr. bought $246,126 worth of Chesapeake Energy, buying 3,000 shares at a cost of $82.04 a piece. This purchase marks the first one filed by Dell'osso Jr. in the past twelve months. Chesapeake Energy is trading up about 4.9% on the day Tuesday. Dell'osso Jr. was up about 9.7% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with CHK trading as high as $90.03 in trading on Tuesday.

Tuesday 6/28 Insider Buying Report: DVA, CHK
VIDEO: Tuesday 6/28 Insider Buying Report: DVA, CHK

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

DVA CHK

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

Learn More

More from BNK Invest

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular