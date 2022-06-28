Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Blink Charging, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Friday, Director Jack Levine purchased 6,000 shares of BLNK, at a cost of $18.18 each, for a total investment of $109,080. Blink Charging is trading off about 1.6% on the day Tuesday. This purchase marks the first one filed by Levine in the past twelve months.

And at Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, there was insider buying on Friday, by Director Jo Ellen Hornish who bought 2,997 shares at a cost of $34.14 each, for a trade totaling $102,318. Before this latest buy, Hornish made one other purchase in the past year, buying $100,070 shares for a cost of $33.73 each. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp is trading off about 1.8% on the day Tuesday. Hornish was up about 4.4% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with FMAO trading as high as $35.64 in trading on Tuesday.

VIDEO: Tuesday 6/28 Insider Buying Report: BLNK, FMAO

