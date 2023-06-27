As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Friday, Axon Enterprise's, Hadi Partovi, made a $4.78M purchase of AXON, buying 25,000 shares at a cost of $191.10 each. Partovi was up about 2.3% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with AXON trading as high as $195.43 at last check today. Axon Enterprise is trading up about 2.8% on the day Tuesday. Before this latest buy, Partovi purchased AXON at 2 other times during the past twelve months, for a total cost of $3.91M at an average of $195.38 per share.

And at MiMedx Group, there was insider buying on Friday, by Chief Executive Officer Joseph H. Capper who bought 100,000 shares for a cost of $6.40 each, for a trade totaling $640,434. MiMedx Group is trading up about 1.3% on the day Tuesday. Capper was up about 6.1% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with MDXG trading as high as $6.79 at last check today.

VIDEO: Tuesday 6/27 Insider Buying Report: AXON, MDXG

