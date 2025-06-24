Markets
ORIC

Tuesday 6/24 Insider Buying Report: ORIC, THO

June 24, 2025 — 10:38 am EDT

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Monday, Oric Pharmaceuticals', Angie You, made a $262,899 purchase of ORIC, buying 28,000 shares at a cost of $9.39 each. You was up about 16.3% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with ORIC trading as high as $10.92 at last check today. Oric Pharmaceuticals is trading up about 7.7% on the day Tuesday. This purchase marks the first one filed by You in the past twelve months.

And at Thor Industries, there was insider buying on Friday, by Peter Busch Orthwein who bought 3,000 shares for a cost of $85.40 each, for a total investment of $256,200. This buy marks the first one filed by Orthwein in the past year. Thor Industries is trading up about 2.3% on the day Tuesday. Orthwein was up about 6.7% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with THO trading as high as $91.16 in trading on Tuesday.

