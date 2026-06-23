Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Monday, Navios Maritime Partners's Angeliki Frangou, made a $249,163 buy of NMM, purchasing 3,464 shares at a cost of $71.93 a piece. Navios Maritime Partners LP is trading up about 1.5% on the day Tuesday. Before this latest buy, Frangou bought NMM at 21 other times during the past twelve months, for a total investment of $5.19M at an average of $70.98 per share.

And at Grocery Outlet Holding, there was insider buying on Thursday, by Paul Blaine Miller who purchased 10,000 shares at a cost of $9.37 each, for a total investment of $93,700. Grocery Outlet Holding is trading up about 0.4% on the day Tuesday.

VIDEO: Tuesday 6/23 Insider Buying Report: NMM, GO

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