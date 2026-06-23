As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Thursday, Cencora's Director, Dermot Mark Durcan, made a $1.1M purchase of COR, buying 4,000 shares at a cost of $274.19 a piece. Durcan was up about 2.2% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with COR trading as high as $280.32 at last check today. Cencora is trading up about 3.3% on the day Tuesday. Before this latest buy, Durcan made one other buy in the past year, purchasing $1.07M shares at a cost of $266.26 a piece.

And also on Thursday, Director Andrew R. Heyer bought $440,400 worth of Lovesac, buying 30,000 shares at a cost of $14.68 a piece. This buy marks the first one filed by Heyer in the past twelve months. Lovesac is trading up about 6.5% on the day Tuesday. So far Heyer is in the green, up about 4.2% on their buy based on today's trading high of $15.29.

VIDEO: Tuesday 6/23 Insider Buying Report: COR, LOVE

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