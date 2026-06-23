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Tuesday 6/23 Insider Buying Report: COR, LOVE

June 23, 2026 — 10:37 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Thursday, Cencora's Director, Dermot Mark Durcan, made a $1.1M purchase of COR, buying 4,000 shares at a cost of $274.19 a piece. Durcan was up about 2.2% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with COR trading as high as $280.32 at last check today. Cencora is trading up about 3.3% on the day Tuesday. Before this latest buy, Durcan made one other buy in the past year, purchasing $1.07M shares at a cost of $266.26 a piece.

And also on Thursday, Director Andrew R. Heyer bought $440,400 worth of Lovesac, buying 30,000 shares at a cost of $14.68 a piece. This buy marks the first one filed by Heyer in the past twelve months. Lovesac is trading up about 6.5% on the day Tuesday. So far Heyer is in the green, up about 4.2% on their buy based on today's trading high of $15.29.

Tuesday 6/23 Insider Buying Report: COR, LOVEVIDEO: Tuesday 6/23 Insider Buying Report: COR, LOVE

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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