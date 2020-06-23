Tuesday 6/23 Insider Buying Report: ESCA, ACBI

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Monday, Escalade's Director, Walter P. Glazer Jr., made a $612,543 purchase of ESCA, buying 53,633 shares at a cost of $11.42 each. So far Glazer Jr. is in the green, up about 11.2% on their buy based on today's trading high of $12.70. Escalade is trading up about 6.8% on the day Tuesday. Before this latest buy, Glazer Jr. made one other purchase in the past year, buying $122,263 shares at a cost of $7.90 a piece.

And at Atlantic Capital Bancshares, there was insider buying on Thursday, by Shantella E. Cooper who bought 4,200 shares for a cost of $12.22 each, for a total investment of $51,311. This purchase marks the first one filed by Cooper in the past twelve months. Atlantic Capital Bancshares is trading up about 0.9% on the day Tuesday. So far Cooper is in the green, up about 3.8% on their buy based on today's trading high of $12.68.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.