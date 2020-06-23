Markets
DMLP

Tuesday 6/23 Insider Buying Report: DMLP, EDI

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Dorchester Minerals, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Thursday, Chief Operating Officer Bradley J. Ehrman purchased 4,000 shares of DMLP, for a cost of $11.13 each, for a total investment of $44,520. So far Ehrman is in the green, up about 7.8% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $12.00. Dorchester Minerals is trading up about 2.7% on the day Tuesday. Before this latest buy, Ehrman bought DMLP at 2 other times during the past year, for a total investment of $55,922 at an average of $13.28 per share.

And at Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund, there was insider buying on Thursday, by Executive Vice President James E. Craige who purchased 5,555 shares for a cost of $7.53 each, for a total investment of $41,829. Before this latest buy, Craige purchased EDI on 5 other occasions during the past twelve months, for a total investment of $980,449 at an average of $5.36 per share. Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund is trading up about 0.1% on the day Tuesday. Craige was up about 3.1% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with EDI trading as high as $7.76 at last check today.

Tuesday 6/23 Insider Buying Report: DMLP, EDI
VIDEO: Tuesday 6/23 Insider Buying Report: DMLP, EDI

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

DMLP EDI

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest


    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular