Markets
CNVY

Tuesday 6/22 Insider Buying Report: CNVY, TPTX

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Convey Holding Parent, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Friday, Managing Partner & EVP Kyle Stern purchased 38,760 shares of CNVY, for a cost of $13.12 each, for a total investment of $508,531. Bargain hunters can bag CNVY even cheaper than Stern did, with shares trading as low as $11.39 at last check today which is 13.2% under Stern's purchase price. Convey Holding Parent is trading off about 1.1% on the day Tuesday. This purchase marks the first one filed by Stern in the past year.

And on Monday, Director Mark J. Alles purchased $162,680 worth of Turning Point Therapeutics, purchasing 2,000 shares at a cost of $81.34 each. This buy marks the first one filed by Alles in the past year. Turning Point Therapeutics is trading off about 0.2% on the day Tuesday.

Tuesday 6/22 Insider Buying Report: CNVY, TPTX
VIDEO: Tuesday 6/22 Insider Buying Report: CNVY, TPTX

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CNVY TPTX

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular