As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Thursday, Repay Holdings' Director, Peter J. Kight, made a $402,057 purchase of RPAY, buying 37,262 shares at a cost of $10.79 each. Kight was up about 20.2% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with RPAY trading as high as $12.97 at last check today. Repay Holdings is trading up about 10.7% on the day Tuesday. This purchase marks the first one filed by Kight in the past twelve months.

And at Clene, there was insider buying on Friday, by David J. Matlin who bought 149,610 shares for a cost of $2.50 each, for a total investment of $374,771. Before this latest buy, Matlin purchased CLNN on 10 other occasions during the past year, for a total investment of $2.31M at an average of $2.88 per share. Clene is trading up about 4.6% on the day Tuesday.

VIDEO: Tuesday 6/21 Insider Buying Report: RPAY, CLNN

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.