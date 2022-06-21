Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Thursday, AFC Gamma's Managing Director, Jonathan Gilbert Kalikow, made a $899,712 purchase of AFCG, buying 57,600 shares at a cost of $15.62 a piece. Kalikow was up about 8.2% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with AFCG trading as high as $16.90 at last check today. AFC Gamma is trading up about 6.2% on the day Tuesday. Before this latest buy, Kalikow bought AFCG on 2 other occasions during the past twelve months, for a total cost of $654,953 at an average of $16.41 per share.

And at Microchip Technology there was insider buying on Friday, by CEO Ganesh Moorthy who purchased 8,000 shares for a cost of $57.29 each, for a total investment of $458,301. Microchip Technology is trading up about 3.3% on the day Tuesday. So far Moorthy is in the green, up about 4.5% on their buy based on today's trading high of $59.88.

VIDEO: Tuesday 6/21 Insider Buying Report: AFCG, MCHP

