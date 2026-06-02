As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Robinhood Markets, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Thursday, Director Meyer Malka bought 249,000 shares of HOOD, for a cost of $80.39 each, for a total investment of $20.02M. So far Malka is in the green, up about 11.0% on their buy based on today's trading high of $89.20. Robinhood Markets is trading off about 3.5% on the day Tuesday. This buy marks the first one filed by Malka in the past twelve months.

And at Outlook Therapeutics, there was insider buying on Thursday, by Ghiath M. Sukhtian who purchased 8,539,709 shares at a cost of $0.59 each, for a total investment of $5M. Outlook Therapeutics Inc is trading up about 0.8% on the day Tuesday. So far Sukhtian is in the green, up about 56.1% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $0.91.

VIDEO: Tuesday 6/2 Insider Buying Report: HOOD, OTLK

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.