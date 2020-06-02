Tuesday 6/2 Insider Buying Report: MIDD, SFE

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Middleby, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Friday, Director Robert A. Nerbonne purchased 2,700 shares of MIDD, for a cost of $68.12 each, for a total investment of $183,932. Nerbonne was up about 10.7% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with MIDD trading as high as $75.42 at last check today. Middleby is trading up about 1.1% on the day Tuesday. Before this latest buy, Nerbonne bought MIDD at 9 other times during the past year, for a total investment of $704,258 at an average of $76.18 per share.

And on Monday, Director Joseph M. Manko Jr. bought $108,319 worth of Safeguard Scientifics, buying 16,927 shares at a cost of $6.40 a piece. Before this latest buy, Manko Jr. bought SFE on 2 other occasions during the past year, for a total investment of $373,776 at an average of $6.65 per share. Safeguard Scientifics is trading up about 8.4% on the day Tuesday. So far Manko Jr. is in the green, up about 9.8% on their buy based on today's trading high of $7.03.

