As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Monday, ConocoPhillips' Executive Vice President, Kirk L. Johnson, made a $499,472 purchase of COP, buying 5,300 shares at a cost of $94.24 each. So far Johnson is in the green, up about 2.7% on their buy based on today's trading high of $96.75. ConocoPhillips is trading up about 0.7% on the day Tuesday. This purchase marks the first one filed by Johnson in the past twelve months.

And on Thursday, Chairman of the Board John Radziwill purchased $119,000 worth of Stonex Group, purchasing 1,400 shares at a cost of $85.00 each. Stonex Group is trading off about 0.8% on the day Tuesday.

VIDEO: Tuesday 6/17 Insider Buying Report: COP, SNEX

