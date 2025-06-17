Markets
COP

Tuesday 6/17 Insider Buying Report: COP, SNEX

June 17, 2025 — 02:19 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Monday, ConocoPhillips' Executive Vice President, Kirk L. Johnson, made a $499,472 purchase of COP, buying 5,300 shares at a cost of $94.24 each. So far Johnson is in the green, up about 2.7% on their buy based on today's trading high of $96.75. ConocoPhillips is trading up about 0.7% on the day Tuesday. This purchase marks the first one filed by Johnson in the past twelve months.

And on Thursday, Chairman of the Board John Radziwill purchased $119,000 worth of Stonex Group, purchasing 1,400 shares at a cost of $85.00 each. Stonex Group is trading off about 0.8% on the day Tuesday.

Tuesday 6/17 Insider Buying Report: COP, SNEXVIDEO: Tuesday 6/17 Insider Buying Report: COP, SNEX

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
10 Bargains You Can Buy Cheaper Than Insiders Did-> 10 Stocks Crossing Below Book Value-> 10 Oversold Stocks You Need To Know About-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

COP
SNEX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.