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Tuesday 6/16 Insider Buying Report: LODE, PTHS

June 16, 2026 — 04:20 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Comstock, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Friday, Director Steven Yu-tsung Pei purchased 250,000 shares of LODE, for a cost of $4.10 each, for a total investment of $1.02M. Pei was up about 9.8% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with LODE trading as high as $4.50 in trading on Tuesday. Comstock is trading up about 5.9% on the day Tuesday. Before this latest buy, Pei purchased LODE at 2 other times during the past year, for a total investment of $2.88M at an average of $3.68 per share.

And at Pelthos Therapeutics, there was insider buying on Thursday, by Director Todd C. Davis who bought 35,948 shares for a cost of $27.82 each, for a trade totaling $999,983. Pelthos Therapeutics is trading up about 5.7% on the day Tuesday.

Tuesday 6/16 Insider Buying Report: LODE, PTHSVIDEO: Tuesday 6/16 Insider Buying Report: LODE, PTHS

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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LODE
PTHS

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