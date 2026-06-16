At Comstock, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Friday, Director Steven Yu-tsung Pei purchased 250,000 shares of LODE, for a cost of $4.10 each, for a total investment of $1.02M. Pei was up about 9.8% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with LODE trading as high as $4.50 in trading on Tuesday. Comstock is trading up about 5.9% on the day Tuesday. Before this latest buy, Pei purchased LODE at 2 other times during the past year, for a total investment of $2.88M at an average of $3.68 per share.
And at Pelthos Therapeutics, there was insider buying on Thursday, by Director Todd C. Davis who bought 35,948 shares for a cost of $27.82 each, for a trade totaling $999,983. Pelthos Therapeutics is trading up about 5.7% on the day Tuesday.
VIDEO: Tuesday 6/16 Insider Buying Report: LODE, PTHS
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