Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Comstock, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Friday, Director Steven Yu-tsung Pei purchased 250,000 shares of LODE, for a cost of $4.10 each, for a total investment of $1.02M. Pei was up about 9.8% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with LODE trading as high as $4.50 in trading on Tuesday. Comstock is trading up about 5.9% on the day Tuesday. Before this latest buy, Pei purchased LODE at 2 other times during the past year, for a total investment of $2.88M at an average of $3.68 per share.

And at Pelthos Therapeutics, there was insider buying on Thursday, by Director Todd C. Davis who bought 35,948 shares for a cost of $27.82 each, for a trade totaling $999,983. Pelthos Therapeutics is trading up about 5.7% on the day Tuesday.

VIDEO: Tuesday 6/16 Insider Buying Report: LODE, PTHS

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