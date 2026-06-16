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Tuesday 6/16 Insider Buying Report: AVO, HLNE

June 16, 2026 — 11:47 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Friday, Mission Produce's Director, Bruce C. Taylor, made a $1.85M purchase of AVO, buying 165,842 shares at a cost of $11.16 a piece. So far Taylor is in the green, up about 5.8% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $11.81. Mission Produce is trading up about 2.3% on the day Tuesday.

And at Hamilton Lane Incorporated, there was insider buying on Thursday, by Director David J. Berkman who bought 15,000 shares at a cost of $76.27 each, for a trade totaling $1.14M. Before this latest buy, Berkman made one other purchase in the past twelve months, buying $1.01M shares for a cost of $101.00 each. Hamilton Lane is trading up about 3.8% on the day Tuesday. So far Berkman is in the green, up about 13.2% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $86.31.

Tuesday 6/16 Insider Buying Report: AVO, HLNEVIDEO: Tuesday 6/16 Insider Buying Report: AVO, HLNE

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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AVO
HLNE

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