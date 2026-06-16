As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Friday, Mission Produce's Director, Bruce C. Taylor, made a $1.85M purchase of AVO, buying 165,842 shares at a cost of $11.16 a piece. So far Taylor is in the green, up about 5.8% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $11.81. Mission Produce is trading up about 2.3% on the day Tuesday.

And at Hamilton Lane Incorporated, there was insider buying on Thursday, by Director David J. Berkman who bought 15,000 shares at a cost of $76.27 each, for a trade totaling $1.14M. Before this latest buy, Berkman made one other purchase in the past twelve months, buying $1.01M shares for a cost of $101.00 each. Hamilton Lane is trading up about 3.8% on the day Tuesday. So far Berkman is in the green, up about 13.2% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $86.31.

VIDEO: Tuesday 6/16 Insider Buying Report: AVO, HLNE

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