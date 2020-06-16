Tuesday 6/16 Insider Buying Report: WD, MRLN

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Walker & Dunlop, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Thursday, Director Michael D. Malone bought 10,000 shares of WD, for a cost of $47.82 each, for a total investment of $478,170. So far Malone is in the green, up about 10.9% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $53.03. Walker & Dunlop is trading up about 5.5% on the day Tuesday. This buy marks the first one filed by Malone in the past twelve months.

And also on Thursday, Director Lawrence J. Deangelo purchased $439,945 worth of Marlin Business Services, purchasing 52,595 shares at a cost of $8.36 each. This purchase marks the first one filed by Deangelo in the past year. Marlin Business Services is trading up about 11% on the day Tuesday. Deangelo was up about 7.0% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with MRLN trading as high as $8.95 at last check today.

