Tuesday 6/15 Insider Buying Report: OPEN, NWFL

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Opendoor Technologies, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Monday, Director Pueo Keffer purchased 56,818 shares of OPEN, at a cost of $17.37 each, for a total investment of $986,735. Opendoor Technologies is trading down about 0.2% on the day Tuesday. Before this latest buy, Keffer bought OPEN at 2 other times during the past year, for a total cost of $2.00M at an average of $15.28 per share.

And on Friday, Director Alexandra K. Nolan purchased $255,900 worth of Norwood Financial, purchasing 10,000 shares at a cost of $25.59 a piece. Before this latest buy, Nolan bought NWFL on 2 other occasions during the past year, for a total cost of $134,068 at an average of $26.77 per share. Norwood Financial is trading up about 0.4% on the day Tuesday.

