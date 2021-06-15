Markets
Tuesday 6/15 Insider Buying Report: NYCB, MELI

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Monday, New York Community Bancorp's Director, Lawrence J. Savarese, made a $207,290 buy of NYCB, purchasing 17,700 shares at a cost of $11.71 a piece. New York Community Bancorp is trading up about 1.6% on the day Tuesday. This buy marks the first one filed by Savarese in the past year.

And at MercadoLibre, there was insider buying on Thursday, by Director Emiliano Calemzuk who purchased 170 shares at a cost of $876.75 each, for a total investment of $149,048. This purchase marks the first one filed by Calemzuk in the past twelve months. MercadoLibre is trading off about 1.2% on the day Tuesday. Calemzuk was up about 66.0% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with MELI trading as high as $1455.83 at last check today.

