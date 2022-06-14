As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At MGM Resorts International, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Monday, Director Paul J. Salem bought 34,500 shares of MGM, for a cost of $28.92 each, for a total investment of $997,695. MGM Resorts International is trading up about 2.1% on the day Tuesday. Before this latest buy, Salem made one other purchase in the past twelve months, buying $109,370 shares for a cost of $31.25 each.

And on Friday, Director Kenneth W. Krueger bought $431,036 worth of Manitowoc, buying 34,500 shares at a cost of $12.49 a piece. This purchase marks the first one filed by Krueger in the past year. Manitowoc is trading up about 4.5% on the day Tuesday. Bargain hunters can bag MTW even cheaper than Krueger did, with the stock changing hands as low as $11.91 at last check today -- that's 4.7% under Krueger's purchase price.

VIDEO: Tuesday 6/14 Insider Buying Report: MGM, MTW

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.