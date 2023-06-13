As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Omnicell, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Thursday, CHAIRMAN, PRESIDENT AND CEO Randall A. Lipps purchased 4,000 shares of OMCL, at a cost of $73.76 each, for a total investment of $295,040. Bargain hunters are able to buy OMCL at a price even lower than Lipps did, with the stock trading as low as $72.40 in trading on Tuesday -- that's 1.8% under Lipps's purchase price. Omnicell is trading up about 0.6% on the day Tuesday.

And at Hashicorp, there was insider buying on Friday, by Director David J. Henshall who purchased 10,000 shares at a cost of $26.82 each, for a total investment of $268,167. This purchase marks the first one filed by Henshall in the past twelve months. Hashicorp is trading up about 9.1% on the day Tuesday. Henshall was up about 9.4% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with HCP trading as high as $29.34 at last check today.

VIDEO: Tuesday 6/13 Insider Buying Report: OMCL, HCP

