Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Monday, Akoya Biosciences' Director, Thomas A. Raffin, made a $10.1M buy of AKYA, purchasing 2,020,000 shares at a cost of $5.00 each. Raffin was up about 30.0% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with AKYA trading as high as $6.50 in trading on Tuesday. Akoya Biosciences is trading up about 18.6% on the day Tuesday. This purchase marks the first one filed by Raffin in the past twelve months.

And on Friday, Chief Executive Officer Matthew W. Foehr purchased $519,800 worth of OmniAb, purchasing 115,000 shares at a cost of $4.52 a piece. Before this latest buy, Foehr bought OABI at 2 other times during the past twelve months, for a total investment of $1.29M at an average of $3.23 per share. OmniAb is trading up about 8.4% on the day Tuesday. So far Foehr is in the green, up about 10.6% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $5.00.

VIDEO: Tuesday 6/13 Insider Buying Report: AKYA, OABI

