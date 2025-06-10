As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Monday, AppFolio's, Timothy K. Bliss, made a $4.78M purchase of APPF, buying 22,000 shares at a cost of $217.18 each. So far Bliss is in the green, up about 6.3% on their buy based on today's trading high of $230.97. AppFolio is trading up about 5.6% on the day Tuesday.

And also on Monday, David R. Walt purchased $1.13M worth of Quanterix, purchasing 210,000 shares at a cost of $5.40 a piece. Before this latest buy, Walt made one other purchase in the past twelve months, buying $624,630 shares for a cost of $13.29 each. Quanterix is trading up about 23.9% on the day Tuesday. Walt was up about 18.7% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with QTRX trading as high as $6.41 in trading on Tuesday.

VIDEO: Tuesday 6/10 Insider Buying Report: APPF, QTRX

