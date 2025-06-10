Markets
Tuesday 6/10 Insider Buying Report: APPF, QTRX

June 10, 2025 — 02:05 pm EDT

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Monday, AppFolio's, Timothy K. Bliss, made a $4.78M purchase of APPF, buying 22,000 shares at a cost of $217.18 each. So far Bliss is in the green, up about 6.3% on their buy based on today's trading high of $230.97. AppFolio is trading up about 5.6% on the day Tuesday.

And also on Monday, David R. Walt purchased $1.13M worth of Quanterix, purchasing 210,000 shares at a cost of $5.40 a piece. Before this latest buy, Walt made one other purchase in the past twelve months, buying $624,630 shares for a cost of $13.29 each. Quanterix is trading up about 23.9% on the day Tuesday. Walt was up about 18.7% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with QTRX trading as high as $6.41 in trading on Tuesday.

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
