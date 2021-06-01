Tuesday 6/1 Insider Buying Report: PAY, OVLY

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Paymentus Holdings, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Friday, Director William Ingram purchased 47,619 shares of PAY, for a cost of $21.00 each, for a total investment of $999,999. So far Ingram is in the green, up about 50.0% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $31.49. Paymentus Holdings is trading up about 2.2% on the day Tuesday. This purchase marks the first one filed by Ingram in the past year.

And also on Friday, Director Janet S. Pelton purchased $94,842 worth of Oak Valley Bancorp, purchasing 5,000 shares at a cost of $18.97 each. This buy marks the first one filed by Pelton in the past twelve months. Oak Valley Bancorp is trading up about 3.6% on the day Tuesday. Pelton was up about 3.4% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with OVLY trading as high as $19.61 in trading on Tuesday.

