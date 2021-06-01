Markets
Tuesday 6/1 Insider Buying Report: BLDE, RPHM

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Blade Air Mobility, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Thursday, Director Eric Affeldt bought 10,000 shares of BLDE, for a cost of $9.42 each, for a total investment of $94,200. Affeldt was up about 8.6% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with BLDE trading as high as $10.23 at last check today. Blade Air Mobility is trading up about 2.7% on the day Tuesday.

And at Reneo Pharmaceuticals, there was insider buying on Thursday, by Director Bali Muralidhar who bought 7,035 shares at a cost of $9.36 each, for a trade totaling $65,864. Reneo Pharmaceuticals is trading up about 7.9% on the day Tuesday. Muralidhar was up about 19.2% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with RPHM trading as high as $11.16 in trading on Tuesday.

