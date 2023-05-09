As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Enviva, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Monday, Director John C. Bumgarner Jr. bought 200,000 shares of EVA, at a cost of $9.36 each, for a total investment of $1.87M. Bargain hunters are able to grab EVA even cheaper than Bumgarner Jr. did, with the stock trading as low as $8.18 at last check today -- that's 12.6% below Bumgarner Jr.'s purchase price. Enviva is trading off about 0.5% on the day Tuesday. Before this latest buy, Bumgarner Jr. purchased EVA at 3 other times during the past year, for a total cost of $1.93M at an average of $60.44 per share.

And on Friday, CEO J. Kent Masters purchased $993,571 worth of Albemarle, purchasing 5,470 shares at a cost of $181.64 each. This purchase marks the first one filed by Masters in the past year. Albemarleis trading up about 5.5% on the day Tuesday. So far Masters is in the green, up about 8.3% on their buy based on today's trading high of $196.65.

VIDEO: Tuesday 5/9 Insider Buying Report: EVA, ALB

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.