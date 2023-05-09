As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Friday, Caesars Entertainment's Director, Michael E. Pegram, made a $1.13M purchase of CZR, buying 25,000 shares at a cost of $45.02 a piece. Caesars Entertainment is trading trading flat on the day Tuesday. Before this latest buy, Pegram made one other purchase in the past twelve months, buying $1.12M shares for a cost of $44.74 a piece.

And at Yield10 Bioscience, there was insider buying on Friday, by Jack W. Schuler who bought 335,570 shares for a cost of $2.98 each, for a trade totaling $999,999. This purchase marks the first one filed by Schuler in the past twelve months. Yield10 Bioscience is trading up about 0.2% on the day Tuesday. So far Schuler is in the green, up about 9.4% on their buy based on today's trading high of $3.26.

VIDEO: Tuesday 5/9 Insider Buying Report: CZR, YTEN

