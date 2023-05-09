News & Insights

Markets
CZR

Tuesday 5/9 Insider Buying Report: CZR, YTEN

May 09, 2023 — 10:57 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Friday, Caesars Entertainment's Director, Michael E. Pegram, made a $1.13M purchase of CZR, buying 25,000 shares at a cost of $45.02 a piece. Caesars Entertainment is trading trading flat on the day Tuesday. Before this latest buy, Pegram made one other purchase in the past twelve months, buying $1.12M shares for a cost of $44.74 a piece.

And at Yield10 Bioscience, there was insider buying on Friday, by Jack W. Schuler who bought 335,570 shares for a cost of $2.98 each, for a trade totaling $999,999. This purchase marks the first one filed by Schuler in the past twelve months. Yield10 Bioscience is trading up about 0.2% on the day Tuesday. So far Schuler is in the green, up about 9.4% on their buy based on today's trading high of $3.26.

Tuesday 5/9 Insider Buying Report: CZR, YTEN
VIDEO: Tuesday 5/9 Insider Buying Report: CZR, YTEN

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CZR
YTEN

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.