WSBK

Tuesday 5/6 Insider Buying Report: WSBK, SSNC

May 06, 2025 — 03:42 pm EDT

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Winchester Bancor, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Monday, CEO John A. Carroll bought 25,000 shares of WSBK, for a cost of $9.77 each, for a total investment of $244,155. Winchester Bancor is trading up about 0.5% on the day Tuesday. This buy marks the first one filed by Carroll in the past year.

And at SS&C Technologies Holdings, there was insider buying on Thursday, by Jonathan E. Michael who purchased 2,700 shares at a cost of $75.53 each, for a total investment of $203,935. SS&C Technologies Holdings is trading off about 0.3% on the day Tuesday. So far Michael is in the green, up about 4.5% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $78.90.

