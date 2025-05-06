Markets
Tuesday 5/6 Insider Buying Report: ARDX, SON

May 06, 2025 — 11:28 am EDT

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Friday, Ardelyx's Director, David M. Mott, made a $1.61M buy of ARDX, purchasing 381,377 shares at a cost of $4.22 each. Investors can grab ARDX at a price even lower than Mott did, with shares changing hands as low as $3.84 in trading on Tuesday which is 9.1% under Mott's purchase price. Ardelyx is trading up about 6.4% on the day Tuesday. Before this latest buy, Mott bought ARDX on 4 other occasions during the past twelve months, for a total investment of $3.37M at an average of $4.78 per share.

And at Sonoco Products, there was insider buying on Thursday, by CEO R. Howard Coker who purchased 20,000 shares for a cost of $41.17 each, for a total investment of $823,472. Before this latest buy, Coker bought SON at 2 other times during the past year, for a total investment of $1.85M at an average of $46.29 per share. Sonoco Products is trading off about 1.5% on the day Tuesday. So far Coker is in the green, up about 9.0% on their buy based on today's trading high of $44.89.

