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TXT

Tuesday 5/5 Insider Buying Report: TXT, ACGL

May 05, 2026 — 02:05 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Textron, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Friday, Director Thomas A. Kennedy bought 10,300 shares of TXT, for a cost of $95.98 each, for a total investment of $988,594. Bargain hunters have the opportunity to buy TXT at a price even lower than Kennedy did, with the stock trading as low as $90.30 in trading on Tuesday -- that's 5.9% below Kennedy's purchase price. Textron is trading up about 1.3% on the day Tuesday. This buy marks the first one filed by Kennedy in the past year.

And on Thursday, Director Daniel Joseph Houston bought $498,650 worth of Arch Capital Group Ltd (ACGL), buying 5,300 shares at a cost of $94.08 each. Arch Capital Group is trading up about 0.4% on the day Tuesday.

Tuesday 5/5 Insider Buying Report: TXT, ACGLVIDEO: Tuesday 5/5 Insider Buying Report: TXT, ACGL

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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TXT
ACGL

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